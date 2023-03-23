Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 511,459 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

