ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

