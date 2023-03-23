KB Home’s (KBH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.63.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.