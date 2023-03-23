Morgan Stanley Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $94.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.