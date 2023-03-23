New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $11.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after buying an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after buying an additional 2,988,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after buying an additional 377,856 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.