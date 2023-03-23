Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.