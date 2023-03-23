Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

