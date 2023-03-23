HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $466.00 at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $387.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.77 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $18,718,398 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

