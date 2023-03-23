United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $214.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.19.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $185.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.35 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

