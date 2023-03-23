Financial Survey: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,983.03% -33.37% -31.74% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 33.19 -$101.88 million ($0.63) -2.24 China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

This table compares Aeva Technologies and China Zenix Auto International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Zenix Auto International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 236.88%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats China Zenix Auto International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

