Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

