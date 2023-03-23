Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

