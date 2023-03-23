Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of AINC stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Ashford has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
