Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

