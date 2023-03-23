Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) PT Lowered to $14.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ashford Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
