Morgan Stanley Lowers Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $40.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

