Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $117.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.22. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

