Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.91. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Avalon Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
