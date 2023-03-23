Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.91. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

