Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Boston Properties Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Insider Activity

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

