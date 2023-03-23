Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $57.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Boston Properties Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boston Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

