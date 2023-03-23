FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $241.00 at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $179.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FDX opened at $217.06 on Tuesday. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

