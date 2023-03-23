Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

ED stock opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

