Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.2 %

CI stock opened at $270.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.28. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $238.48 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.