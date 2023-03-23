CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

CMS Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after buying an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

