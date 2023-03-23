Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $71.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

