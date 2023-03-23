Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $11.21 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $765.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a current ratio of 41.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -125.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.