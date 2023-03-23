Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Shares of ES opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

