Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

EIX opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

