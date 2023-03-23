Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Entergy by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

