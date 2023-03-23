Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Entergy by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

