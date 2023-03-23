CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CRH Medical Price Performance

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

