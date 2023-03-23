HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $52.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

