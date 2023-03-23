BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $16.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.
