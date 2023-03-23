Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $43.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 2.76. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

