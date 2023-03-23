Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $66.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

D stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

