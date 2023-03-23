So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) vs. D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Head to Head Analysis

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -9.26% -3.39% -2.59% D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A -7.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for So-Young International and D-Wave Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. D-Wave Quantum has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,159.76%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than So-Young International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and D-Wave Quantum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.81 -$1.32 million ($0.18) -11.33 D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A $24.25 million N/A N/A

D-Wave Quantum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than So-Young International.

Risk and Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

