Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives $16.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Getlink Stock Performance
Shares of GRPTF opened at $16.01 on Monday. Getlink has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.
About Getlink
Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.
