Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Critical Survey

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BayFirst Financial and Flushing Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Flushing Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flushing Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.93%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $70.12 million 1.01 -$350,000.00 ($0.10) -175.00 Flushing Financial $326.64 million 1.33 $76.94 million $2.49 5.92

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Flushing Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. BayFirst Financial pays out -320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial 0.27% 6.62% 0.61% Flushing Financial 23.56% 11.41% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats BayFirst Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

