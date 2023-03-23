Critical Survey: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) versus Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 4 0 2.67 Argo Blockchain 1 7 0 0 1.88

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Check and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.11%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 432.54%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check 2.53% 11.43% 5.96% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Check and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $766.78 million 1.37 $19.41 million $0.19 57.32 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.79 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Check.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Argo Blockchain on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.