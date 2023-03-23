Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $79.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.27.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $521,099.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $521,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,357. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera Stock Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA opened at $55.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.20. Natera has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.