Metro (MTRAF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Metro to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Metro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Metro alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metro and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A 9.42 Metro Competitors $27.52 billion $705.19 million 154.49

Dividends

Metro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Metro. Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 58.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Metro Competitors 1.92% 15.59% 5.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Metro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Metro Competitors 1094 2647 2830 106 2.29

Metro presently has a consensus target price of $77.14, indicating a potential upside of 53.92%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Metro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Metro competitors beat Metro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.