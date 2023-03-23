PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $94.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in PDD by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its position in PDD by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in PDD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PDD by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. PDD has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

