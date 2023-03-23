Head to Head Contrast: Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) & Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 1 3 5 0 2.44 Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.15%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 27.73% 14.58% 0.99%

Dividends

Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.98 $3.81 billion $0.67 23.42 Bank Hapoalim B.M. $7.05 billion 1.63 $1.95 billion $7.29 5.89

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M.. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services. Small Businesses provides a variety of banking services to business customers. Housing Loans is providing credit services for housing to customers of retail activity. The Corporate Activity segment operates in Commercial and Business sectors. Business sector provides financial services to large corporations in Israel and abroad. The International Activity segment operates in Financial Management and Adjustments. Financial Management is responsible for the management of the bank's sources and uses, for the bank's nostro activity, for the activity of the transaction rooms (foreign currency and securities), for provident fund management companies services and for the provision of operating services to financial asset managers, and securities management services for all bank customers.

