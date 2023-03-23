Head-To-Head Comparison: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) versus Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Agilysys 6.51% 25.07% 11.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspyra and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilysys $191.73 million 10.33 $6.48 million $0.41 191.54

Analyst Recommendations

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aspyra and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Agilysys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Aspyra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aspyra has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats Aspyra on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming industry for both corporate and tribal, hotels resort and cruise, foodservice management, and the restaurant, university, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

