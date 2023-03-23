Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.89, a PEG ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

