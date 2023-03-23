Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $142.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.35.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

