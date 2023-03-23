Head to Head Contrast: Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) & Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed Commerce -160.22% -6.02% -5.67% Freshworks -46.61% -21.13% -16.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

51.9% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Freshworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Freshworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed Commerce $548.37 million 4.10 -$288.43 million ($7.37) -2.03 Freshworks $498.00 million 7.82 -$232.13 million ($0.81) -16.57

Freshworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed Commerce. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lightspeed Commerce and Freshworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed Commerce 0 7 10 0 2.59 Freshworks 0 7 7 0 2.50

Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $25.94, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Freshworks has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than Freshworks.

Summary

Lightspeed Commerce beats Freshworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells POS peripheral hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

