Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $10.06

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

In related news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 164.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 24.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 385,827 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 928,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 344.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 296,120 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

