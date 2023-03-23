Morgan Stanley Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $12.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded NIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.58.
NIO Stock Down 1.9 %
NIO stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. NIO has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.93.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
