Morgan Stanley Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $12.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded NIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.58.

NIO stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. NIO has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,446,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in NIO by 145.9% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

