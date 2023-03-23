Morgan Stanley Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $30.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after buying an additional 4,419,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after acquiring an additional 323,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

