Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $201.09

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $182.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.44. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

